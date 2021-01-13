Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Down 8.6%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 3,238,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,559,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 in the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

