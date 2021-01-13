Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 117,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

