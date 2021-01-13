Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Shares Down 2%

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 1,501,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,183,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$172,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,785.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

