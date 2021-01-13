Karbo (KRB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $499.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $581,433.56 and $499.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,883,501 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

