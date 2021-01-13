Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.31.

KALA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $431.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.46. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

