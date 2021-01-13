K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 124,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 118,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$38.53 million and a PE ratio of -15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

About K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,830 hectares located in southern California; and GDR property covering a total of 3,073 hectares situated in the Yukon Territory.

