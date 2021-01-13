JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $53.48 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $53.48 million and approximately $197.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00270062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063652 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

