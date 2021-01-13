Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKAYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 56,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,461. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.