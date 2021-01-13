Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 56,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,461. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

