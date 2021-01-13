Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £112.32 ($146.74).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 8,670 ($113.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,499.39. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

