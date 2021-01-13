Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 155.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 444,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

