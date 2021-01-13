JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

JSCPY opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

