JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $492.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 490.24 ($6.41), with a volume of 12453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 471.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.30. The stock has a market cap of £760.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s payout ratio is currently -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

