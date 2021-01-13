JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

