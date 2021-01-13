JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 313,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,502 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 95,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

