JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

