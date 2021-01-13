JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $290.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.39.

BIDU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.47. The stock had a trading volume of 382,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

