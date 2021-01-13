JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,605.59 ($99.37).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,358 ($83.07) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,378.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,541.82. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

