JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €145.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €173.29 ($203.87).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.