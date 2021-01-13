Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.26. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

JOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$18.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

