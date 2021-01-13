Joseph D’agostino Sells 40,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $94,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.