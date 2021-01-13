Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in December

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

