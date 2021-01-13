Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $158.01. 219,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $415.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

