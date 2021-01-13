Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $254,350.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.