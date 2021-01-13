John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $247,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.12.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

