JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $4.17. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 15,043 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704 over the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.