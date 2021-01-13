JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $4.17. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 15,043 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.
In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704 over the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
