JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.43). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 403.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($5.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($5.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,655,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $15,645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 74.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

