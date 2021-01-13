Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LafargeHolcim Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for LafargeHolcim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

