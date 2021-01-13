Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

