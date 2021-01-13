Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $149.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

