Jefferies Financial Group Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,315,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.