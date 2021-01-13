Jefferies Financial Group Increases Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,131 ($27.84).

LON FEVR traded down GBX 43.58 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,309.42 ($30.17). 250,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,392. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,414.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

