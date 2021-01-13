Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

TCBI stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 72,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

