Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $65.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.