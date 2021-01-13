Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visteon Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Visteon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. ValuEngine cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Visteon by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.