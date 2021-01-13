Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Trade Desk in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of TTD opened at $805.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $871.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.81. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

