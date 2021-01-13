Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Janus Henderson Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.