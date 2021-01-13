Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

ZION opened at $50.36 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

