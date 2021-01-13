Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JDEPF. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JDEPF stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

