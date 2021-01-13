Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,970.64. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,235.80 and a one year high of $3,235.80.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.