Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Masco were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Masco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

MAS opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

