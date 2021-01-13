Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 450 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sanofi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.