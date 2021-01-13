Jacobs & Co. CA Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $918,039,000 after acquiring an additional 414,962 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. 9,273,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,659. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

