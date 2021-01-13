Jacobs & Co. CA Has $205,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

