J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

JJSF opened at $154.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

