Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,048.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.