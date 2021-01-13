ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

In other news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

LON:ITV traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 7,472,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,172. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.01. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 149 ($1.95).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

