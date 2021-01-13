ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ITT by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ITT by 65.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

ITT traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,736. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

