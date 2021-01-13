ITO Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $98,449.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded down 72.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00028616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00110430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00252295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00063176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00060885 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.