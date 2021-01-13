ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $609.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 609 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 3019610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.10. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.